Live
- Mallika Sherawat emphasises the sense of success that comes with challenging oneself
- Agnipath scheme guarantees 100 per cent employment, says Anurag Thakur
- Priyanka, I will raise voice of Himachal in Delhi, says Rahul Gandhi
- 13 Indians successfully rescued and repatriated from Laos
- Four dead due to lightning
- BRS, BJP running false propaganda on paddy procurement: Telangana minister
- Kohli, Samson, Bumrah feature in Hayden's IPL team of the tournament
- Hardik Pandya to link up with India’s squad for T20 World Cup in New York: Report
- BharatPe, PhonePe settle trademark dispute on using 'Pe' suffix
- Naveen khichi owner of Baby care centre in Delhi arrested,7 newborn babies died in fire incident
Just In
Balakrishna calls on Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Actor-politician N. Balakrishna on Sunday called on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.
Hyderabad: Actor-politician N. Balakrishna on Sunday called on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader met Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills.
Balayya, as the actor is popularly known, is believed to have discussed various issues with the Chief Minister.
The meeting assumes significance as it comes days before the counting of votes polled in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
TDP, which fought the elections in alliance with the Jana Sena Party of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and the BJP, is confident of wresting power from the YSR Congress Party.
Revanth Reddy said last week that he is looking forward to working with the new government in Andhra Pradesh to resolve the inter-state issues in an amicable manner.
Balayya, the son of TDP founder and former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao, is seeking re-election from the Hindupur Assembly constituency for a third consecutive term.
The actor is also the brother-in-law of TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and father-in-law of Naidu’s only son and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh.