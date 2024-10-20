Live
- Harish Rao Criticizes Opposition, Vows to Fight for the Poor in Musi River Cleanup
- All Set for Telangana Group-1 Mains Exams; Over 31,000 Candidates to Appear
- Technical Glitch Grounds Indigo Flight at Shamshabad Airport; Passengers Stranded for 5 Hours
- Kishan Reddy Criticizes CM Over Silence on Muthyalamma Temple Attack
- Women’s T20 WC final: Late onslaught by Halliday, Kerr propels NZ to 158/5 against South Africa
- RG Kar protest: Junior doctors to meet CM Mamata on Monday but without withdrawing hunger strike
- Young India Gurukul School Construction to Finish by Next Academic Year - MP Dr. Mallu Ravi
- Awareness Seminar on Self-Employment Opportunities on 22nd of this Month Must Be a Success – MP Mallu Ravi
- Service Mindset is Essential for Everyone - MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy
- Arjun Kadhe/Rithvik Bollipalli win maiden ATP Tour title at Almaty Open
Just In
Balakrishna Reddy, Chairman of Higher Education Council, Visits Vatten Venkateswara Swamy Temple”
Highlights
Nagar Kurnool: V. Balakrishna Reddy, appointed as the Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, visited Vatten Venkateswara Swamy...
Nagar Kurnool: V. Balakrishna Reddy, appointed as the Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, visited Vatten Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Sunday. During this visit, the temple officials warmly welcomed him.
He conducted special prayers, and the temple management honored him with a grand reception. The team of priests offered their blessings to him.
Balakrishna Reddy is a permanent member of the Vatten Venkateswara Swamy Temple. His native village is Parvataipalli in the Tadoor mandal of Nagarkurnool district.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS