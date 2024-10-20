  • Menu
Balakrishna Reddy, Chairman of Higher Education Council, Visits Vatten Venkateswara Swamy Temple”

Nagar Kurnool: V. Balakrishna Reddy, appointed as the Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, visited Vatten Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Sunday. During this visit, the temple officials warmly welcomed him.



He conducted special prayers, and the temple management honored him with a grand reception. The team of priests offered their blessings to him.

Balakrishna Reddy is a permanent member of the Vatten Venkateswara Swamy Temple. His native village is Parvataipalli in the Tadoor mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

