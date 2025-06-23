Balidan Diwas Observed with Grandeur in Aiza to Honor Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s Sacrifice

Gadwal: On the occasion of Balidan Diwas commemorating the sacrifice of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, a solemn program was organized under the leadership of Kampati Bhagat Reddy, President of BJP Aiza Town, and Gopalakrishna, President of Aiza Mandal BJP.

Former Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President S. Ramachandra Reddy took part as the chief guest and addressed the gathering. He paid rich tributes to Dr. Mukherjee by garlanding his portrait and recalling his supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of India on the occasion of his 73rd death anniversary.

In a symbolic gesture honoring Dr. Mukherjee’s environmental and national values, saplings were planted collectively at the Government PHC (Primary Health Centre) as part of the tribute program.

In his address, S. Ramachandra Reddy remarked:

“Many death anniversaries are observed across the country every year, but only a few noble souls become immortal through the tireless efforts of their followers and admirers who give meaningful expression to their sacrifices. Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee was one such divine patriot who offered his life for the nation on June 23, 1953. He strongly opposed the divisive decree of 'Two Flags, Two Constitutions, and Two Prime Ministers' (Do Nishan, Do Vidhan, Do Pradhan) and laid down his life for a unified India.”

He further elaborated that as a Member of Parliament and President of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Dr. Mukherjee challenged then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Parliament, declaring:

“I will either safeguard the Constitution or perish in the attempt.”

He entered Jammu & Kashmir without permission, defying the separate permit system in place at the time. He was subsequently arrested by Sheikh Abdullah’s government and died in custody shortly afterward under mysterious circumstances. Reddy noted that Dr. Mukherjee was the first Indian to sacrifice his life for national unity and integrity.

Several party members and local leaders participated in the event, including Rajashekar, Mahesh, Veeresh Goud, Bheemanna, G. Raghu, T. Narasimhulu, Bheemaesh, and Bhanu.

The event concluded with patriotic slogans and a collective vow to uphold the ideals of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee.