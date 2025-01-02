Balka Suman Slams Revanth Reddy for Metro Debt and Lack of Projects

Live
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy faced sharp criticism from BRS leader Balka Suman on Tuesday over the increasing debt related to the Hyderabad Metro and alleged negligence in delivering major infrastructure projects.
Balka Suman accused Revanth Reddy of boasting about the Metro's achievements while failing to acknowledge the staggering debt of ₹1.37 lakh crore accumulated in a single year. “Has even a single major project been completed under his leadership?” he questioned, emphasizing that Revanth’s priorities seem to lie more in personal gains than in serving the public.
Suman also alleged that Revanth Reddy's governance is driven by vengeance and called for an immediate change in his approach. Highlighting alleged financial irregularities, he demanded that Revanth cancel agreements made with industrialist Gautam Adani, which he claimed were against public interest.
The comments come amidst growing political tensions in Telangana as leaders intensify their attacks ahead of the upcoming elections. Suman urged Revanth to focus on the welfare of the people instead of indulging in what he called "publicity stunts" around the Metro and other infrastructure projects.