Bandaru Dattatreya inspects Alai Balai event arrangements

Hyderabad: The former union minister and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday inspected the arrangements for Alai Balai programme scheduled to be held on October 6 at Exhibition ground.

It is to mention here that Bandaru Dattatreya had conceptualized, planned and sustained the programme for the last 16 years to unify people, cultures and traditions.

The programme with cultural and traditional art crafts and performances would be a visual treat to all.