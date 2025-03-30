Bandi Sanjay Criticises Telangana Government Over Fine Rice Scheme

Hyderabad: BJP leader Bandi Sanjay has criticised the Telangana government’s recent announcement regarding the distribution of fine rice to ration cardholders, stating that the scheme is actually funded by the central government.

He pointed out that the Centre is paying ₹40 per kilogram of rice and emphasised that the state government must ensure the distribution of high-quality rice to beneficiaries. "They claim to be providing fine rice, but it is the central government that is funding it," he remarked.

Bandi Sanjay further demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo be displayed on ration cards, highlighting the Centre’s contribution to the programme. His comments have added to the ongoing political debate over welfare schemes and their implementation in Telangana.