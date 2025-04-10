 Bandi Sanjay Criticizes Congress, Calls It More Dangerous Than Corona

Live
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay has criticized Congress, calling it a "pillar of corrupt governance" and more dangerous than the COVID-19 pandemic. He responded to CM Revanth Reddy's remarks comparing the BJP to the British, asserting that the BJP, rooted in nationalism, cannot be equated to colonial rulers. Sanjay also accused Congress of fading in Telangana politics and ridiculed its inability to win key constituencies.
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay came down heavily on the Congress party as he called it the "pillar of corrupt governance" and declared it more dangerous than the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement was released on Wednesday in response to remarks made by CM Revanth Reddy, who had claimed that the BJP was more dangerous than the British colonial rulers. Bandi Sanjay rejected this comparison, describing it as shameful, and emphasized that the BJP, which upholds nationalist ideologies and patriotism, should not be likened to the British who looted the country. He also accused Revanth Reddy of "daydreaming" about preventing the BJP from coming to power in Telangana.
Sanjay criticized Congress as a fading force in Indian politics, pointing out that the opposition faced by the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) during the past decade had doubled in the 15 months of Congress governance. He highlighted the Congress’ failure to secure a win in CM’s district of Mahabubnagar and its inability to retain the Malkajgiri seat. Additionally, he reminded that Revanth Reddy had lost to the BJP in Kamareddy and finished third, with Congress struggling to find candidates for the Hyderabad MLC elections.
Sanjay further ridiculed the Congress by calling it a "joke of the century" for attempting to challenge the BJP’s stronghold in Gujarat, while claiming to have the power to prevent the party’s success in Telangana.