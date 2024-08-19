Bandi Sanjay Demands Clarity on Loan Waiver

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bandi Sanjay has called for the release of a white paper on the loan waiver scheme, expressing concerns over the confusion surrounding the issue. Sanjay questioned the loan waiver's effectiveness pointing out that despite the government's claims, farmers continue to protest on the streets.

Speaking to the media, Bandi Sanjay stated, "If the loan waiver is genuine, then why are farmers still coming to the roads? The government must provide clarity on this matter." He further emphasised that the BJP would soon announce its action plan regarding the loan waiver issue.

Responding to comments about Revanth Reddy's past association with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and speculations about KTR joining the BJP, Sanjay quipped, "Since Revanth came from ABVP, KTR says he will join BJP. As KCR came from Congress, is he going back to Congress?"

The BJP leader also dismissed the notion of dissolving the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with any other party. He suggested that some Congress leaders are more focused on their personal ambitions rather than strengthening the party. "To be strong on your own, regardless of the party, you must have the strength of your own. Congress is even hinting at the possibility of poaching MLAs to bolster their position," Sanjay said, implying that the BJP is ready to take on the challenge.