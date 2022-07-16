Bandi Sanjay Kumar flays TRS attack on Nizamabad MP

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday condemned the attack on the party Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, allegedly by TRS cadre.

Taking strong exception, he said, " I strongly condemn the TRS leaders' attack on Nizamabad Member of Parliament, Dharmapuri Arvind."

The TRS is not able to digest the party questioning the government's anti-people policies and the dictatorial attitude of Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao. Resorting to physical attacks is a shameless act. He called upon all democratic forces in the State to condemn the TRS atrocities. Bandi asserted that days of the TRS government are numbered.

People are scoffing at the CM's rule and TRS leaders' actions. Instead of changing and correcting themselves, the TRS leaders are resorting to physical attacks on those questioning the government omissions and commissions. Bandi said the party would not be deterred by threats and attacks of the TRS leaders. The party will continue its fight and question the anti-people policies of the government.