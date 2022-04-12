Bandi sees KCR's plot to disturb Sangrama Yatra

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged on Tuesday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has hatched a conspiracy to stall the ensuing PrajaSangrama Yatra of the BJP by creating disturbances in the name of farmers' protests.

Calling upon the party cadre to make his padayatra, commencing on the birthday of B R Ambedkar, to make it a grand success, Sanjay asked the party leaders to be wary of the plans of KCR. "He is obviously scared of our PrajaSangrama Yatra and he will make every effort to thwart it," he cautioned.

Stating that he had got specific information about a meeting the Chief Minister had held with senior officials, the BJP president said he had come to know that KCR was planning to engineer attacks on the yatra by the TRS cadres in the garb of farmers, and if there were any protests from the BJP leaders and workers, they would be booked under various false cases and prevented from attending the yatra. "Let us not fall into KCR's trap. Let us face any number of attacks for the sake of the people. Let us maintain restraint and not retaliate their attacks. Let us be prepared to face stone attacks. We shall continue our PrajaSangrama Yatra, despite any number of such conspiracies by KCR and attacks by the TRS cadres. Let us go to the people and expose the atrocities of the TRS and KCR. Let us take the welfare schemes of the Central government to the people and achieve our ultimate objective of pulling down the TRS government," said Sanjay.

He said the BJP successfully countered the smear campaign of the TRS leadership against the Centre on paddy procurement issue in Delhi. The party succeeded in exposing the double standards of the TRS by putting up counter-flex boards in Delhi and conducting RythuDeeksha at Indira Park in Hyderabad, he said, adding that KCR had enacted high drama in Delhi on paddy procurement issue in a desperate bid to divert the attention of the people who were agitated over increase in power tariff and RTC bus fares. He ridiculed KCR for not able to sit through the dharna in New Delhi even for one hour.