Bandi should school BRS leaders on morals, not us: Congress MP

Hyderabad: Reacting to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s remarks that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should maintain mutual respect, the Telangana Congress on Thursday appealed to Bandi Sanjay to convey the party’s stand to the BRS leadership.

Speaking to the media, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy expressed surprise over Bandi Sanjay’s comments, remarking, “Bandi Sanjay is talking about language!” He alleged that former minister T. Harish Rao’s conduct resembled “a demon reciting the Vedas,” and accused him of preaching moral principles to others while ignoring his own past actions.

“Harish Rao should first look at his father-in-law KCR’s abusive language. During the Telangana movement, KCR spoke whatever came to his mouth. He has, in fact, acquired patent rights over abusive language in politics and started this culture,” the MLA alleged.

He said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responds in the same tone used by the opposition. “If KCR speaks politics, Revanth Reddy will reply politically. If KCR resorts to abusive language, Revanth Reddy will respond even more strongly. Should we remain silent when KCR, after being out of power for two years, comes out and says he will skin us alive?” he questioned.

Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy further pointed out that Harish Rao had earlier spoken about tying people to trees and releasing lizards into their trousers, yet was now preaching ethics. He also criticised BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), alleging that he speaks without regard for age or position and believes that no one other than him understands IT or irrigation issues.

“Harish Rao should first preach moral values to KCR and KTR,” he said.

The MLA asserted that if the opposition maintains decorum, the Chief Minister will respond respectfully. “Let KCR come to the Assembly. Let us debate water issues, irregularities and corruption during your ten-year rule. If you speak irresponsibly, Revanth Reddy will respond at the same level,” he said.

He recalled that Revanth Reddy defeated KCR in the 2023 Assembly elections and claimed that the Chief Minister would defeat him again in the 2029 polls. “Change your ways and offer constructive advice as opposition leaders,” he added.