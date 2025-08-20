Bankers meeting held in Rachakonda to Combat Cyber Crime

A significant meeting focusing on the prevention and detection of cyber crime was held on August 20, 2025, at the CP office in Neradmet, Rachakonda Commissionerate, bringing together 27 bankers and personnel from the Cyber Crime unit for a collaborative approach towards safeguarding the banking sector.

The meeting addressed two primary concerns: prevention and detection. Key prevention strategies discussed included protocols for account opening, the establishment of effective help desks, transaction limits and classifications, and the implications of the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS). Additionally, there was a proposal to develop a mechanism to assist victims during delayed or timeout transactions.

In terms of detection and refund measures, the participants deliberated on several vital points, including the provision of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), updates on Point of Handling (POH) in the National Cyber Response Platform (NCRP), and necessary data regarding account opening forms (AOF), Know Your Customer (KYC) information, Internet Protocol (IP) logs, and statements. The bankers also explored the need to monitor multiple accounts linked to the same mobile number, email address, or Permanent Account Number (PAN).

The programme was presided over by Commissioner of Police Rachakonda, Sri G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, who emphasised the evolving nature of cyber crime and the need for banks to adapt their practices accordingly. He underscored the shift from traditional crime, which has now seen a 48% increase in reported cyber crime cases in 2024, highlighting the urgent need for change in both ethics and culture within banking institutions, alongside the creation of a dedicated WhatsApp group for fraud detection.

The meeting was further enriched by insights from the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Cyber Crimes, who addressed various technical challenges. The event was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Police for Crimes and Administration within the Rachakonda Commissionerate, showcasing a unified front against the rising threat of cyber crime in the region.











