Basu Hanumanthu Naidu's Grand Entry Electrifies Boyalagudem

Gadwal: In a dramatic and energetic display of political fervor, former ZPTC member and Gadwal Assembly Constituency BRS Party In-Charge, Basu Shyamala Hanumanthu Naidu, attended a preparatory meeting on the "Chalo Warangal Sabha" held at Boyalaguddem village in Gattu Mandal on Thursday. The meeting was organized to gear up for the BRS Party’s 25th anniversary Silver Jubilee celebrations set to take place in Warangal on the 27th of this month.

Basu Hanumanthu Naidu received a grand and festive welcome by local youth leaders, including Valmiki Nagaraju, and villagers who set off fireworks and gathered in large numbers to honor his arrival. The celebratory spirit continued with a special prayer ceremony conducted at the Sri Sri Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, where rituals were performed for the BRS campaign chariot.

Addressing the large gathering, Hanumanthu Naidu emphasized the need for massive participation from every village in the constituency to ensure the success of the Warangal Sabha. He urged the party cadres to hoist the BRS flags in each village before boarding buses to Warangal, turning the mobilization into a festive rally in itself.

He criticized the ruling Congress government, calling their promises deceitful and unfulfilled. “It is the duty of every party worker to expose these false promises among the public,” he stated. Highlighting the dedication of BRS, he said, “It is rare for a regional party to serve people so actively for 25 years. After the Telugu Desam Party, only BRS has achieved such a milestone in the Telugu-speaking states.”

Hanumanthu Naidu reaffirmed the commitment of the BRS party to public welfare and called on every member to work diligently to make the upcoming silver jubilee meeting a grand success.

The event witnessed participation from several key leaders and party workers, including Chakradhar Rao, Monesh, Angadi Baswaraju, D. Shekhar Naidu, Venkatesh Naidu, Ganjipeta Raju, Jai Simha Reddy, S. Ramu Naidu, Basu Gopal, Raju Naidu, Sri Ramulu, Tirumalesh, Rayapuram Veeresh, Valmiki Nagaraju, Md. Maje, Thimmappa Goud, Muni Maurya, Narasimhulu, B.K. Veeresh, Linganna, Shekhar Goud, former sarpanches, MPTC members, ward members, senior party leaders, activists, and youth members.

As the party gears up for its silver jubilee, all eyes are on Warangal where the BRS is preparing to display its strength and unity in what promises to be a historic celebration.