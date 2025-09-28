Live
- Seychelles presidential election heads to runoff as no candidate wins majority
- Infiltration bid foiled on J&K LoC, two terrorists killed
- Vinodhini Vaidynathan reacts to stampede at Vijay’s Karur rally
- EO Inspects Mada Streets Galleries
- Bhima river swells, bridge submerged
- Caste census participation voluntary, clarifies BC Commission
- Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train announced
- Govt’s objective is to make people aware of facts in Dharmasthala case: DKS
- 20,000 Join Sudha Reddy Foundation's Pink Power Run 2.0 for Breast Cancer Awareness
- Dalit woman alleges police negligence in atrocities case
Bathukamma Celebrations Held Grandly at Palem Agricultural college
Highlights
Nagar kurnool: Bathukamma festivities were celebrated in a grand manner at the B.Sc. Agricultural College, Palem Agricultural Research Station in...
Nagar kurnool: Bathukamma festivities were celebrated in a grand manner at the B.Sc. Agricultural College, Palem Agricultural Research Station in Nagarkurnool district. A large number of students and faculty members participated with great enthusiasm and joy.
Students prepared colorful Bathukammas and celebrated the occasion with traditional songs and dances around them.
On this occasion, College Associate Dean Dr. B. Pushpavathi, Entomology HoD Dr. Anitha, Agronomy Professor Dr. Pragathi, Assistant Professor Bhanu Sree, Senior Assistant Sunitha, teaching associates, and students actively took part in the celebrations.
Next Story