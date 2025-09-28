Bathukamma Celebrations Held Grandly at Palem Agricultural college

Nagar kurnool: Bathukamma festivities were celebrated in a grand manner at the B.Sc. Agricultural College, Palem Agricultural Research Station in Nagarkurnool district. A large number of students and faculty members participated with great enthusiasm and joy.

Students prepared colorful Bathukammas and celebrated the occasion with traditional songs and dances around them.

On this occasion, College Associate Dean Dr. B. Pushpavathi, Entomology HoD Dr. Anitha, Agronomy Professor Dr. Pragathi, Assistant Professor Bhanu Sree, Senior Assistant Sunitha, teaching associates, and students actively took part in the celebrations.