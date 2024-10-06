Bathukamma reminds us of association of Telangana with nature: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka felt that there is a need to pass on the culture of Bathukamma, a rare festival of worshipping nature to generations to come.

Addressing as chief guest at the Bathukamma festival organised by the employee unions at Osmania University on Saturday, Sithakka said that present society has travelled a long way by going beyond the natural environment and conditions.

The Bathukamma festival is a reminder of the centuries-old association of the Telangana community with nature. “It reminds us that Telangana is a wonderful society that worships flowers, trees, grass and water,” the minister said.

Immersing the flowers on the concluding day of the Bathukamma festival, she said, “the water is purified by when the flowers worshipped have natural medicinal properties.”

She said that there is science behind every tradition in Telangana. Seethakka congratulated the OU women employees.

The University Registrar Prof. P Lakshminarayana said it is a matter of pride for OU to have Sithakka from the soil of soil known as the epitome of struggle to participate in the Bathukamma festivals being held at Osmania University.

OSD Professor Redyanaik and UGC Dean Prof G Mallesham congratulated the women employees and OU Unions organising it every year. The president of the OU NGO Association Gnaneshwar appealed to Minister Seethakka to take the initiative to solve the problems of employees.

Faculty of Law Dean Vijayalakshmi, Professor Lavanya, union leaders, women professors, teaching and non-teaching staff participated and played Bathukamma.