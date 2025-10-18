BC Bandh witnessed complete close down across Palamuru Region

Mahabubnagar: The statewide call for 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) received an unprecedented response in the Palamuru region on Saturday, with massive participation from BC communities, JAC, Akhilapaksh, Bahujan organisations, students, traders, and youth groups. The protests and demonstrations, organised to press the demand for full implementation of BC reservations, turned into a resounding success across districts.

In Mahabubnagar, a complete close down of schools, colleges, shops, RTC buses, private and government organisations was witnessed. BC Samaj association leaders led road blockades, ensuring that vehicles heading towards key areas were stopped, making the BC Bandh a complete success. In Jogulamba Gadwal district, demonstrators staged sit-ins in front of the RTC depot, demanding immediate enforcement of the 42% reservation for BCs. Similarly, in Narayanapet, BC leaders and Akhilapaksh representatives restricted RTC bus movements, further strengthening the bandh’s impact.

The movement gained momentum in Jadcherla, where BC organisations and Akhilapaksh leaders halted vehicles en route to Polepalli Industrial Sez, drawing widespread attention to the demand. In Nagarkurnool, local traders in Kollapur town voluntarily joined the bandh, while Rangareddy’s Shadnagar centre witnessed vigorous protests led by MLA Veerlapalli Shankar, supported by BC, JAC, Akhilapaksh, and Bahujan organisations in front of the RTC depot. Achampet saw the bandh continue uninterrupted throughout the night, with traders and small businesses voluntarily shutting down their establishments. RTC operations were limited in the district, and heavy police arrangements were deployed to maintain law and order.

Wanaparthi also witnessed sit-ins in front of the RTC depot, with leaders from Congress, BJP, BRS, CPI(M), CPI, BC JAC, Akhilapaksh, and Bahujan organisations participating actively. In Jadcherla, protestors occupied the 167 National Highway, while in Kalvakurthy, BC leaders blocked RTC bus movements outside the depot.

Alampur constituency saw partial participation, with private schools closed and several businesses joining the bandh voluntarily. The Congress party coordinated town-level measures and organised sit-ins along the Kurnool–Rayachuru interstate highway to highlight the demand.

Overall, the BC Bandh in the Palamuru region became a grand success, demonstrating overwhelming public support for 42% reservation for Backward Classes and sending a strong message to authorities about the urgency of implementing the demand.