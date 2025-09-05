  • Menu
BC Welfare Assn warns of political fallout over reservation delay

Hyderabad: The BC Welfare Association State President Gavvala Bharat Kumar has expressed concern over the delay in implementing the BC reservation bill. He warned that if the government delays, dissatisfaction among BCs will further increase and it will be reflected in the local body polls.

In a media statement, Gavvala Bharat Kumar questioned why major political parties, while claiming they were not against BC reservation, were creating hurdles.

“The lack of proper reservation for BCs in local body elections is hampering social justice in rural areas,” the BC leader argued.

The State president of the BC Association said that if 42 per cent reservation is implemented in local bodies, BCs will get proper representation in Gram Panchayats, Mandal Parishads, and Zilla Parishads. The current 23 per cent reservation has only contributed to increased inequalities. “If 42 per cent of the seats are reserved for BCs, they will get about 5,000 seats. This will contribute to rural development,” the BC leader added.

