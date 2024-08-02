Be on toes to battle mosquito menace: DPH to households

Hyderabad : Amid rising cases of mosquito-borne diseases in the monsoon, Director of Public Health Ravindra Naikon Thursday called upon the citizens to work on mosquito control. He participated in awareness sessions at schools in Banjara Hills, where an art exhibition was held on the topic. He urged the participants to ensure their surroundings are clean and observe every Friday as a Dry Day in colonies.

The sessions were held by the GHMC Entomology Department among students and households. The awareness was on the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya; how to prevent the diseases; and mosquito control in PHC at NBT Nagar and other areas.

At the exhibition organised at Banjara Hills government high school, Naik said that house surroundings should be kept clean, as mosquitoes thrive in stagnant water. "Every Friday should be observed as a Dry Day; awareness should be created to keep the surroundings clean," he added.



Later, Naik visited the homes of dengue victims to check on their health and the treatment provided to them. He examined the records of daily fever cases and sought details from the concerned medical officer at NBT Nagar PHC. He said free treatment and medicines would be provided in government hospitals under the supervision of doctors.



Chief Entomologist Dr Rambabu and DM&HO Dr Venkat, who were present, explained the measures being taken to prevent mosquito breeding and control dengue and other seasonal diseases.

GHMC commissioner warns of action against malls, multiplexes collecting parking fee Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata warned on Thursday of stern action against malls and multiplexes found charging parking fees for vehicles.

She said the issue of collecting parking fees by theatres, malls, and multiplexes in violation of rules was brought to her attention. Special teams who carried out checks found that malls were collecting parking fees from customers, although rules say it should be free if customers provide purchase receipts.

A theatre registered as a single screen was also found to be playing movies on multiple screens. The food sold at the malls was of poor quality.

Following her instructions, the notices were issued to malls and multiplexes found to be irregular during inspections.