Bhadrachalam: Actor Narayana Murthy terms new farm laws harmful

Bhadrachalam: Noted cine director and actor R Narayana Murthy on Wednesday asserted the Anti- farm laws are very harmful to the Country. He visited temple town Bhadrachalam to promote his movie 'Rythanna.'

Speaking to media persons at the division CPM party office, he informed that the farmers were the backbone of the country but the governments were ignoring their interests. He reminded during the Covid pandemic all people were staying at home, while farmers toiled in their fields and served the country, but the government was not giving any importance to them. The controversial farm laws would benefit only the corporate sector.

The actor rued that once 75% of India depended on the agricultural sector but its share reduced day by day and now it was between 48% and 41%. He alleged the Modi government was helping Adani and Ambani by implementing such farm laws. He said the Modi government failed to work for the welfare of the farmers in the last seven years. The country was facing a crisis as the NDA government was acting against the farmers' interests, he flayed. Talking about his new movie, 'Rythanna,' Murthy said that in the last 30 years of his cine experience, he never asked anyone to watch his movies. But he is doing so now, as it shows every pain and struggle of farmers after the passage of new farm laws. Later, the party leaders felicitated the film director.

