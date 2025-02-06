Bharosa Kendra Marks One Year of Support for Harassed Women and Girls in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: The Bharosa Kendra in Wanaparthy district celebrated its first anniversary with a cake-cutting ceremony held at its premises in RTC Colony. The event was attended by District Collector Adarsh Surabhi, District SP Ravula Giridhar, and Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar.

During the celebration, Collector Surabhi emphasized the Kendra's role as a vital resource for girls and women facing harassment. He urged victims of sexual harassment or child marriage to reach out to Bharosa by dialing 1098, or to contact the nearest police station at 100. "Bharosa Kendra is dedicated to providing speedy justice, along with financial and educational assistance, while maintaining the confidentiality of victims," he stated.

Since its inception, Bharosa Kendra has registered 43 cases, successfully delivering justice to victims. Notably, there have been 11 reported cases of child marriage in the district this year. The Collector warned that child marriage is illegal, and severe action will be taken against anyone attempting to facilitate such practices.

Both officials commended the Bharosa staff for their commitment to supporting and instilling confidence in affected girls and women, enabling them to reclaim their lives. District SP Giridhar praised the Kendra for offering essential medical, legal, and financial support to those in need, highlighting the importance of educating young girls about safe touch and the importance of speaking up against abuse.

As part of the celebrations, financial assistance checks totaling Rs 36,000 were distributed to five victims from the Victim Assistant Fund, underscoring the Kendra's ongoing commitment to providing tangible support to those impacted by injustice.

The event also included participation from District Welfare Officer Sudharani, DSP Venkateswara Rao, Bharosa Coordinator Sirisha, and other staff members, who collectively pledged to continue their efforts in building a safer and more supportive community.