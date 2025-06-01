  • Menu
Bhaskar Rao appointed Additional Collector of Yadadri-Bhongir

Bhongir: Following orders issued on Saturday by the Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, A Bhaskar Rao has been appointed as the Additional Collector of Local Bodies for Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Two months ago, the then Additional Collector (Local Bodies), K Gangadhar, was transferred by the government and appointed as the Secretary of HMDA.

Since then, the post has remained vacant. In the interim, Veera Reddy, the Additional Collector (Revenue), has been handling the responsibilities of local bodies as well.

Rao, who was serving as the Executive Officer of the Yadagirigutta temple, was transferred by the government at the end of April. He is scheduled to take charge on Sunday.

