Bhatti promises to resolve govt staff issues

Hyderabad: Reassuring the government employees that the state government will find a resolution to various issues they are facing, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that a report on this issue would be submitted in the Cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday.

In a meeting with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the employees’ unions at the Secretariat, Bhatti, who is also heading the Cabinet Sub-Committee on the government employees’ issues, told the JAC that the government decided to not only review the official report but also engage directly with employees’ unions before taking any decision.

The sub-committee prepared the report for the Cabinet meeting after discussing the issues with the Finance Department and other officials.

The Deputy CM said that employees’ welfare would remain a top priority as the government always considered employees as stakeholders in the democratic administration.

Bhatti participated in the meeting with the JAC along with the Cabinet Sub-Committee members D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar. Government Advisor K Keshava Rao, and other officials were also present.

The Deputy CM informed the JAC that the Chief Minister directed the sub-committee to consult with employee unions and resolve issues positively and promptly. He reminded the representatives of the employees that the Congress government started paying salaries to the government staff on the first day of every month, which was not the case in the previous government. This showed the government’s commitment towards employees, he remarked.

Despite financial constraints, the Chief Minister is firm on resolving employees’ issues after carefully weighing public revenue, expenditures, and other financial obligations, he added.

The three-member Cabinet Sub-Committee had held several meetings with the unions and received representations. This exercise will continue till all the issues are settled, he said.