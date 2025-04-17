Bhatti urges bankers to lend liberally for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Wednesday said that the lives of the unemployed would change and their living standards would also improve with the government’s ambitious scheme of Rajiv Yuva Vikasam.

The Deputy CM was speaking at a special meeting with banks on the implementation of the Yuva Vikasam Scheme at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan on Wednesday. Asking the bankers not to see the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam as an ordinary welfare scheme, Vikramarka explained that senior officials of the state government had held several long meetings and designed the scheme from a humanitarian perspective. He said that no government had ever allocated such a huge amount for self-employment schemes in the history of the undivided state. He said that the dreams of the unemployed in the Telangana state, who have been struggling for jobs, have not been fulfilled for the last 10 years. He wanted bankers to provide support to help the youth of the state economically and socially through Rajiv Yuva Vikasam.

The Minister further said that wealth will be created in the state through Rajiv Vikasam. He explained that right from the State Chief Secretary to the Commissioners, the officials have worked hard on the design of this scheme and the training of the selected ones. He said that the state government would spend Rs 6,000 crore and bankers should come forward to provide linkage of Rs 1,600 crore.

The Minister explained to the bankers that by participating enthusiastically in this scheme, they will get a good name, and that the officials would provide training for at least three to 15 days to the youth who will benefit from the Yuva Vikasam scheme on doing business and making profits, and that training institutions will support if there were any difficulties in businesses.

The Deputy CM ordered that the Collectors at the district level should soon hold a meeting with the bankers to implement this scheme in an effective manner. He said that after giving sanction letters to the eligible ones, another SLBC meeting would be held at the state level. He asked the bankers to release the linkage amount immediately after the government share was released to the beneficiaries of Rajiv Yuva Vikasam.