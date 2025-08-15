Bhatti urges Singareni subsidiary APHMEL to boost competitive spirit

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that APHMEL (Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery & Engineering Limited) should grow to a level where it can compete with the world. On Thursday, the deputy CM visited the Singareni subsidiary APHMEL located at Ibrahimpatnam, near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, along with Singareni CMD Balram. On this occasion, he interacted with the workers and later spoke to the media.

Bhatti said that across the globe, among engineering companies manufacturing spare parts for new industries and repairing and supplying old parts, none have better machinery or human resources than APHMEL. He assured that what the officers and workers of the company need is commitment, the mindset that “we can compete with the world,” and the drive to effectively utilize the existing systems. If these are in place, he said, APHMEL too can compete globally.

He announced that a consultancy will soon be appointed to study the local conditions and submit a report on the company. Based on that report, the government will decide the direction in which to proceed. He emphasized that the better the officials and staff perform, the greater the profits will be, leading to more employment opportunities for local youth and contributing to the progress of the states.

The Deputy CM instructed that the plant and its machinery must be kept clean, the machines should be overhauled, and painted.

He also ordered that all working staff must strictly follow safety measures. He stressed that the industry can progress only through the hard work and high aspirations of its workers.

He further said that this industry should not be limited to manufacturing new machinery and repairing old machinery for Singareni Collieries alone, but should also take orders required not only within the state but across the country, functioning like BHEL.

He said APHMEL manufactures and repairs machinery required for thermal power stations, and that the state government is considering how best to develop the company in the future.