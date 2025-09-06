Bhatti’s vision: A $3 trillion TG economy by 2047

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that “Telangana Rising–2047” envisioned a three-trillion-dollar economy and the young state is racing ahead toward that goal.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Motilal Oswal Executive Centre at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Gachibowli on Friday, Bhatti Vikramarka said the state will compete with the world and appealed to ISB students to contribute to the state’s development.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the state government is making unprecedented investments in the education sector.

He announced the launch of Young India Integrated Residential Schools, with 104 schools already initiated across the state. Each school is being built on 25 acres with an investment of Rs 200 crore.

He also said the government is spending Rs 500 crore to construct buildings for a women’s university in memory of Chakali Ailamma.

Bhatti Vikramarka added that a curriculum for the Skill University is being designed in consultation with industry leaders to ensure students secure jobs immediately after graduation. He noted that Anand Mahindra has been appointed Chairman of the Skill University and requested ISB administrators to provide guidance and suggestions for both the new Skill University and the residential schools.

Calling ISB students fortunate, he said classrooms there were built with an investment of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 crore each. He also recalled his own humble beginnings, stating that he studied in a single-teacher Telugu-medium government school. On Teacher’s Day, he said, inaugurating such a grand educational facility was especially meaningful to him, and he expressed gratitude to all his teachers.