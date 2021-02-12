Bhongir: DCP Narayana Reddy advises cops to keep fit with proper diet

Bhongir: DCP Narayana Reddy advised the police personnel to include leafy vegetables in their diet to stay healthy.

On Thursday, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in association with Medicare Hospitals, Smile Dental and Maxivision Hospital conducted mega health camp for the family members of police department of Bhongir division at district police headquarters.

DCP Narayana Reddy, the chief guest, after inaugurating the medical camp, suggested the police to take advantage of medical camp to check their health status.

He stated that every police personnel must participate in health check-up camp being conducted every year in order to keep themselves fit and healthy. The DCP directed the police to maintain Covid norms even after they have been vaccinated.

Bhongir ACP Bhujang Rao, ACP Srinivas, Medicare Hospital Dr Vijay Kumar Reddy, Dr Satish, Dr Kiran Reddy, AGM Sridhar, Smile Dental Hospital Dr Sneha, Max Vision Eye Ophthalmologist Sushma, senior operations Manager Narender Reddy, Mahender, Police Officers Association president CH Bhadra Reddy, police personnel, their family members and others participated in the camp.