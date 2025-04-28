Bhoo Bharati Act – 2025 Rolled Out to Address Land Issues, Says Collector Santhosh

Gadwal: Rajoli (Jogulamba Gadwal District), April 28: To address farmers' land-related issues within a stipulated timeframe, the Telangana state government has introduced a new legislation named the Bhoo Bharati Act – 2025, District Collector B.M. Santhosh announced today.

Participating as the chief guest at an awareness conference on the Bhoo Bharati Act – 2025 organized at the Rythu Vedika in Rajoli mandal on Monday, the Collector explained the provisions of the newly introduced Act to the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector B.M. Santhosh stated that the Bhoo Bharati Act will offer a concrete solution to the land issues faced by farmers, urging every farmer to become well-informed about the new law. He emphasized that the Act had been designed to address and rectify the challenges posed by the earlier Dharani system by incorporating comprehensive measures.

He further noted that after in-depth study and consultations with experts and officials, the government launched this new law on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

The new Act will expedite services such as land transactions, registrations, mutations, regularization of assigned lands, resolution of issues arising from informal (Sada Bainama) agreements, border disputes, and inheritance changes, he explained.

Highlighting the importance of transparency and quick grievance redressal, the Collector mentioned that a robust appeal mechanism is part of the Act, wherein farmers can first appeal to the RDO (Revenue Divisional Officer) and, if necessary, to the District Collector against orders issued by Tahsildars.

One of the key innovations introduced under the Act is the Bhoodar Card, akin to the Aadhaar card, which will be issued to every landholder.

He also informed that in case of land purchases, partition of property, or inheritance transfers, survey sketches prepared by authorized surveyors must be annexed, thereby minimizing future land disputes. Additionally, detailed land maps will be attached to Pattadar Passbooks to maintain clarity of ownership and boundaries.

During inheritance proceedings (virasat), notices will be mandatorily issued to all concerned family members to avoid conflicts.

Further, the Collector assured that farmers will now be able to rectify errors in their land records locally without the need for prolonged processes. Revenue conferences will be held in each village to address and resolve land-related issues on the ground.

The Collector urged farmers to take full advantage of the Bhoo Bharati Act, which the government has introduced as a comprehensive and permanent solution to their land concerns.

After his address, the Collector patiently answered various queries and cleared doubts raised by the farmers.

The event witnessed participation from Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, Library Corporation Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu, Alampur Market Yard Chairman Dodappa, Rajoli Tahsildar Ram Mohan, Market Yard Vice-Chairman Kumar, MPDO Khaja Mohinuddin, Mandal Agriculture Officer Surekha, along with officials from various departments and a large number of farmers.