Bhupalpally: Congress spreading lies against BJP says Aroori Ramesh

- Says that Congress cannot provide a stable government due to internal bickering
- Charges that Congress made tall promises in the run upto the elections to the Assembly but it failed to produce results
- Claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a global leader and made Indians feel proud
Bhupalpally : Congressis resorting to mudslinging on BJP by spreading misinformation that the latter would discord the Indian Constitution, saffron party Warangal Lok Sabha candidate Aroori Ramesh said. Speaking to media persons at Gudepally under Regonda mandal on Saturday, he said that Congress cannot provide a stable government due to internal bickering.
“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is more rhetoric than his deeds. To clinch power, Congress made tall promises in the run upto the elections to the Assembly but it failed to produce results,” Ramesh said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a global leader and made Indians feel proud, he said, appealing to the cadre to reach out to the people to explain the success story of Modi. He also emphasised the need to explain the development that took place with Central funds. “By abrogating Article 370, Modi has not only written a new chapter but has also given new strength to the unity and integrity of the country,” Ramesh said.
Ramesh promised to pursue the long-pending demand of rail connectivity to Bhupalpally and also the revival of Mamnoor Airport. He also promised to set up a skill development in Bhupalpally area, besides developing Nainpak and Kotancha temples.