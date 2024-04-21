  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Bhupalpally: Congress spreading lies against BJP says Aroori Ramesh

Bhupalpally: Congress spreading lies against BJP says Aroori Ramesh
x

BJP Warangal Lok Sabha candidate Aroori Ramesh campaigning at Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday

Highlights

  • Says that Congress cannot provide a stable government due to internal bickering
  • Charges that Congress made tall promises in the run upto the elections to the Assembly but it failed to produce results
  • Claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a global leader and made Indians feel proud

Bhupalpally : Congressis resorting to mudslinging on BJP by spreading misinformation that the latter would discord the Indian Constitution, saffron party Warangal Lok Sabha candidate Aroori Ramesh said. Speaking to media persons at Gudepally under Regonda mandal on Saturday, he said that Congress cannot provide a stable government due to internal bickering.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is more rhetoric than his deeds. To clinch power, Congress made tall promises in the run upto the elections to the Assembly but it failed to produce results,” Ramesh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a global leader and made Indians feel proud, he said, appealing to the cadre to reach out to the people to explain the success story of Modi. He also emphasised the need to explain the development that took place with Central funds. “By abrogating Article 370, Modi has not only written a new chapter but has also given new strength to the unity and integrity of the country,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh promised to pursue the long-pending demand of rail connectivity to Bhupalpally and also the revival of Mamnoor Airport. He also promised to set up a skill development in Bhupalpally area, besides developing Nainpak and Kotancha temples.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X