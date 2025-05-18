Bike rally held to create awareness on hypertension

Karimnagar: Medicare doctors have warned that high BP can be fatal if taken lightly. On the occasion of World Hypertension Day, an awareness session and a bike rally were organised by Karimnagar Medicover Hospital on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the doctors said, “High BP affects the functioning of the heart, brain, and kidneys.” They said that high BP is more dangerous than diabetes. The doctors highlighted that people are suffering from high blood pressure due to mental stress. “Once the BP is high, it does not go down; the only control is to use medicines,” they warned.

They urged people to get checked regularly regardless of age. Doctors advised those with high blood pressure to focus on a healthy lifestyle, proper diet, exercise, and nutrition. They should reduce salt in their diet, stop smoking and drinking alcohol, and lose weight.

The programme, which was organised under the auspices of Medicover Centre Head Gurram Kiran, was attended by Anaesthetist Dr Vinay, General Physicians Dr Nagaraju, Dr Lokesh, Cardiologist Dr Anish Pabba, Superintendent Dr Ravimal Reddy, Marketing Manager Kota Karnakar, Operations Manager Saicharan, HR Manager Eshwar, and others.