BIPP’s AMPPP cohort meets senior policymakers

Hyderabad : Steven De Wilde, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Belgium, said that the transition of Belgium from a centralised to a federal state mirrors India’s federal system, facilitating governance and international cooperation. He said this while interacting with the students of the Advance Management Programme in Public Policy (AMPPP) at the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

The interaction was held to get a firsthand experience in policy design and implementation, as part of a three-day annual ‘Policy Walk’’ amidst the corridors of power in New Delhi from June 25 to 27.

He said, “Belgium’s economic relationship with India is multifaceted, involving sectors like renewable energy, technology, and trade.

Belgian companies are increasingly investing in India, driven by its vast market and growth potential.”

The cohort held insightful interactions on a range of policy matters including social impact and sustainable investment; transformation of the civil services in India; challenges and progress made in rural sanitation and portable water supply across the country; bilateral ties between India and Belgium; intricacies and the scale of elections in India; and best practices for effective governance in the country.

During his interactive session with the cohort, BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, of NITI Aayog emphasised the importance of understanding the national average to assess state and district performance. He highlighted that the need of the hour is to utilise comprehensive data and policy documents to understand performance at various levels.



Dr R Balasubramaniam, member, HR, Capacity Building Commission, shared his insights on transforming India's civil services from a colonial-era regulatory focus to a modern, performance-driven model post-1991 reforms. Emphasising the shift from mere regulation to citizen-centric governance and embracing technology, he said, “The focus is now on enhancing bureaucratic performance, ensuring accountability, and adapting to emerging technologies.”

The cohort also interacted with Jaya Varma Sinha, chairperson and CEO of the Railway Board. In her address to the students, she highlighted the crucial role the Indian Railways play in our economy, serving as a primary provider of logistics for both passengers and cargo.