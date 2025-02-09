Bird flu has arrived in State?

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary to Animal Husbandry department Sabyasachi Ghosh has asked the authorities to keep a close watch on the spate of deaths of poultry birds in the State in recent times.

Ghosh held a meeting with the representatives of the poultry industry, Director of Animal Husbandry and other senior officials at the Secretariat on Saturday.

In view of some unexpected deaths of poultry birds in few districts in Telangana, the meeting decided to contain the loss to poultry sector due to unexpected deaths. It was also decided to open a control room in the Directorate of Animal Husbandry to closely monitor the situation and take note of any sudden and unexpected escalation of deaths.

Further, the officials have been directed to conduct epidemiological tests on some dead birds’ samples to ascertain the exact cause of death. All immediate measures have been undertaken for bio security measures as per established protocol to contain the spread of any infection.

District Collectors have been advised to closely monitor the situation and the Police department has also been directed to stop entry of chicken birds from other States as a precautionary measure.

The Forest department has also been requested to monitor the movement of migratory birds. 24 check posts have already been put in place and about 1300(Rapid responding teams) teams formed by the Animal Husbandry department to address any contingent situation at short notice.