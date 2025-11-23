Birsa Munda jayanti celebrated in Sarapaka

Sarapaka: As part of the Birsa Munda Jayanti celebrations held in Sarapaka mandal on Saturday, BJP ST Morcha State President Nenavath Ravi Naik attended the event as the chief guest.

Former BJP Kothagudem district president, state Kapu leader KV Ranga Kiran also participated in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Ranga Kiran recalled the life and legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, describing him as one of the most influential tribal leaders of India’s freedom movement. He noted that Birsa Munda was born in Ulihatu village of Khunti district in present-day Jharkhand, and in the late 19th century he united the Munda tribes against exploitation and oppression under British rule.

He led the well-known tribal uprising “Ulgulan” (The Great Rebellion), which fought for the rights of Adivasis over land, water and forests.

He said Birsa Munda had also founded the ‘Birsait’ faith to strengthen tribal identity and unity. Birsa was arrested on February 3, 1900, and taken to Ranchi Jail, where he died under suspicious circumstances on June 9 the same year, at just 25 years of age. Ranga Kiran added that Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary, November 15, is observed across India as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ (Tribal Pride Day), honouring his contribution to the tribal rights movement and his role in resisting colonial oppression. As part of the celebrations, ST Morcha State President Nenavath Ravi Naik was felicitated by the organisers.