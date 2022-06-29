BJP all set for Operation Telangana

New Delhi: Kicking off preparations for next year's Telangana polls, a BJP National Executive Committee (NEC) member including Union Ministers will spend two days in each assembly constituency of the State from June 30.

The leaders will spend two days in the assembly constituencies before the start of the national executive meeting in Hyderabad on July 2.



A senior BJP functionary said that one senior leader who is an NEC member including union ministers will spend two days or 48 hours in each assembly constituency before the National Executive meeting.



"119 NEC members are assigned one assembly constituency each to spend around two days with people and party cadres to understand ground issues of that particular assembly constituency. The feedback collected through the exercise will be used to redraw party strategy," he said.

The election of 119-member Telangana assembly will be held at the end of 2023.

It is learnt that all the senior leaders including union ministers have been asked to reach their respective assembly constituencies by June 30 morning.

Telangana is in focus for BJP's 'mission south' and the party has rolled out several programmes to make its presence felt in the state.

The two-day BJP NEC meeting scheduled at Hyderabad in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J.P. Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and others will be present. Senior leaders including Prime Minister Modi, party Nadda and Shah are actively involved in the preparation and also giving special attention to the state.

After the end of two days' NEC meeting, Modi will address a public meeting at Hydrabad's Parade Ground.

"Whole programme has been planned to ensure strengthened party presence in the state. Visit by senior leaders and union ministers in an assembly constituency will help in mobilising the cadre for next year state polls and it will also create a buzz among people," a party insider said.

An NEC member said that he has been asked to spend around 48 hours in an assembly constituency before the start of the meeting on July 2.