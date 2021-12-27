BJP blind to all-round growth in Telangana: Srinivas Goud

Konda Mallepally: Minister for Excise and Tourism Srinivas Goud on Sunday asked the Central government to take note of the rapid development taking place in several fields, especially IT sector, with many companies either setting up or evincing interest in establishing their offices and plants in the State.

Along with local Devarakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindra Naik, he addressed the media at Konda Mallepally. He said there have been dramatic developments under the TRS government, transforming the backward areas of the State. He cited the example of Palamuru district which was earlier infamous for migration of its labour in United Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking of the BJP postures to the government, he criticised that it was resorting to cheap tricks to defame the government. It was even trying to incite communal violence in the State but the TRS would not allow it to succeed in its nefarious designs, he asserted.

The Minister demanded the BJP-led central government accord national status to Telangana projects. Instead of providing co-operation to the new State, the Centre was trying to maintain authority on Telangana, he alleged. Stating that the prosperity of the State was winning the attention of people in other States, he claimed that the people of Raichur which is a part of the BJP-ruled State of Karnataka are demanding mergerof the area in Telangana State. He asked BJP leaders to desist from making personal comments on TRS leaders and warned that they would run away if the TRS leaders launched a counter-attack in the same vein. He asked the BJP central leaders to compare the development of Telangana with the States under their party rule and then make comments. The Centre which is pointing its fingers at Telangana should first keep its promise of providing 1 crore jobs every year to the unemployed youth in the country, he said.