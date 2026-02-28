Sai Prasad to take charge as new CS today

Amaravati: Senior officer G Sai Prasad will take charge as the new Chief Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday morning at the AP Secretariat. The state government has issued official orders appointing him to the top bureaucratic post.

The tenure of the current Chief Secretary K Vijayanand concludes on February 28, paving the way for Sai Prasad’s appointment. A member of the 1991 batch of 1AS from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Sai Prasad holds an M Tech degree. He began his administrative career as assistant collector of Warangal in the then erstwhile Andhra Pradesh from 1992 to 1993.

Over the years, he held several key positions in the state administration. Sai Prasad worked as Vice Chairman of the AP Housing Board from 2010 to 2011, handling housing and urban development initiatives. Most recently, he has been serving as Special Chief Secretary in the Water Resources Department from June 2024 to January 2025.

With extensive experience across revenue administration, municipal governance, housing and water resources, Sai Prasad is set to assume the State’s highest bureaucratic office at a time when the government is focusing on infrastructure development and administrative reforms.