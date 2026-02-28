AI-backed WhatsApp governance now: Lokesh announces ‘Manamitra 2.0’ rollout

Amaravati: Acknowledging complaints regarding speed, instant receipts, and QR code issues, IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday announced that ‘Manamitra 2.0’ will be rolled out under a 90-day action plan.

The Minister told members during a discussion in the Assembly that 943 government services are currently being delivered through the ‘Manamitra’ WhatsApp platform, with as many as 1.48 crore services availed so far across the State.

The state government is collecting user feedback and working to make the app more user-friendly by integrating Artificial Intelligence. He observed that the initiative aims to bring essential civil services and certificates directly to citizens through a single mobile number.

Adoni MLA Parthasarathy, participating in the debate, said WhatsApp-based services were saving time and appreciated that they were being provided free of cost.

However, he pointed out that the platform was slow and not easily accessible to all sections, particularly in rural areas. He suggested that, like other apps, user details should not have to be entered repeatedly once registered.

In response, Lokesh clarified that no data is stored on the Manamitra platform. “WhatsApp is only a highway. The data remains with the respective departments. That is why details must be entered each time,” he explained. While processes in various departments have been digitised, they now require re-engineering for seamless delivery, he added.

The Minister said the idea for providing civil services at the press of a button emerged during his Yuvagalam Padayatra. He claimed that Andhra Pradesh is offering WhatsApp governance on a scale unmatched by any other State in the country. Acknowledging complaints regarding speed, instant receipts, and QR code issues, he urged MLAs to provide feedback. He announced that ‘Manamitra 2.0’ will be rolled out under a 90-day action plan and called for a door-to-door awareness campaign.

During Question Hour, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu raised concerns over daily wage workers in Andhra University hostels and NMR employees, alleging that promises made during the previous YSR Congress Party regime regarding change of employment category were not fulfilled. He sought justice for lower-level employees.

Another MLA, Vamsi Krishna Yadav, alleged that under the previous administration, the then Vice-Chancellor Prasad Reddy had politicised Andhra University and corrupted its functioning.

Replying to the debate, Lokesh alleged that Andhra University’s national ranking had fallen to 72 during the previous regime and claimed that it has now been restored to a top-tier position after the coalition government assumed office. He said steps were being taken to organise the university’s centenary celebrations on a grand scale.

The Minister further stated that an audit of all categories of employees in State universities is under way. Decisions on promotions, fresh appointments, and regularisation will be taken after completion of the audit, he said. He also informed the House that vigilance investigations into alleged irregularities during the tenure of former vice-chancellor Prasad Reddy would be intensified.