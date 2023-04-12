BJP, Cong trying to tarnish govt image, says Errabelli

Warangal : The BJP and the Congress have been trying tooth and nail to tarnish the image of the BRS Government in the State, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Speaking at the BRS cadres' Atmeeya Sammelanam at Mutharam in Palakurthi constituency on Tuesday, the minister accused the BJP leaders of spreading false information on the government to confuse the people; thereby to gain political mileage. The Congress is backing the BJP's efforts, he added.

"The onus is on the cadres to protect the KCR Government by hitting back at the BJP and the Congress leaders who have been trying to weaken the BRS," Errabelli said. BRS is the only political party that cares about the welfare of its cadres, numbering around 80 lakh. Rs 2 lakh would be given to party worker's family, in case of death, he said. Telangana has been witnessing a continuous growth in the urban and the rural areas, he said, referring to the several awards given by the Central Government. BRS MLC Mankena Koti Reddy of Nalgonda district and Errabelli Dayakar Rao Charitable Trust chairperson Usha Dayakar Rao were among others present.

Earlier, the minister paid floral tribute to social reformer Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his 196th birth anniversary. Speaking on the occasion at his camp office in Hanumakonda, Errabelli said, "Phule played an exemplary role to bring about changes in the age-old feudal society by championing the cause of women and advocating social reforms."