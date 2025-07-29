BJP Demands Action Against Encroachment of Government Land in Aiza

Gadwal: Led by Kompati Bhagat Reddy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Aiza Town President, a delegation of BJP leaders submitted a formal representation to the Municipality Commissioner, urging immediate action to protect government land from illegal encroachment.

In their memorandum, the leaders highlighted a case concerning Survey Number 936, located directly opposite the Aiza Police Station in the Budaga Jangala Colony. According to the representation, three acres of government land—which were originally allocated for agricultural use to an individual around 40 years ago—have been illegally occupied.

They claimed that since the land was not cultivated, the government revoked the allotment a few years ago. However, the concerned individual challenged this decision in court, claiming the revocation was unjust and requested the court to restore the land to him. In response, the court issued a letter to the District Collector’s office only to examine the matter, but did not pass any conclusive order.

Despite no final ruling, the encroacher has reportedly installed a signboard on the land, falsely declaring that “the court has granted him the land” and warning people not to enter, threatening legal consequences.

BJP leaders raised serious concerns over this development. They stated that revenue officials have begun an investigation, but there is no official clarity yet on whether the land has been formally re-allotted to the individual.

They further alleged that the encroacher has cleared and raised the soil level of the three-acre plot, which could result in flooding of the Budaga Jangala Colony during heavy rains. Moreover, the individual is believed to have plans to divide the land into plots and sell them, indicating misuse of public land for private profit.

The BJP delegation urged the authorities to:

Remove the unauthorized board and excess soil, Prevent illegal plotting and sales, and Take legal action against the encroacher.

They also questioned the fairness of any potential reallocation of the land, asserting that if the land was indeed allotted back to one individual, similar rights should be extended to other eligible people and journalists as well.

Finally, Bhagat Reddy warned that if the administration fails to act, the party will organize large-scale public protests to safeguard public resources and ensure accountability.

Prominent BJP members including Pradeep Kumar, B. Nagaraju, Rajasekhar, and Raju participated in the representation and voiced their solidarity with the demand for justice and transparency.