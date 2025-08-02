BJP Demands Action Against Illegal Encroachment of Government Land in Aiza

Gadwal: Under the leadership of Kampati Bhagat Reddy, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Aiza Town, a representation was submitted to Tahsildar Jyothi, urging officials to protect government land from illegal encroachment.

In the memorandum, Kompati Bhagat Reddy alleged that a three-acre parcel of government land located in Survey Number 936, situated directly opposite the police station in Budaga Jangala Colony of Aiza town, Jogulamba Gadwal district, has been unlawfully occupied by an individual. He stated that this land was originally allocated by the government nearly 40 years ago for agricultural purposes. However, as the land was not cultivated, the government eventually canceled the allotment a few years ago.

Despite this cancellation, the individual approached the court, arguing that the land was unjustly taken away and requested its restoration. In response, the court merely directed the Collector’s office to examine the matter. However, before any official decision or investigation was completed, the alleged encroacher erected a signboard on the land, claiming that the court had granted it in his favor and issued warnings against trespassers, threatening legal action.

It has come to light that a revenue department investigation is currently underway, but there is no clarity on whether the land has been officially restored to the individual. Bhagat Reddy pointed out that even if the land was reallocated, it should only be used for agriculture as per original guidelines. Instead, the occupant has allegedly excavated the soil and elevated the land surface, which could potentially lead to flooding in the nearby Budaga Jangala Colony during heavy rains.

There are also suspicions that the individual intends to convert the land into residential plots for sale. The BJP delegation expressed concerns that this could result in permanent environmental and civic issues for the colony. They demanded that the authorities immediately remove the unauthorized board and the soil mound.

Further, Bhagat Reddy stated that if the land was indeed reallocated to the individual, then similar rights should be extended to other eligible persons, including journalists and the general public.

He warned that if the authorities fail to take immediate action, the BJP, along with local residents, will launch large-scale protest demonstrations to safeguard the public land.

Several local BJP leaders and supporters participated in this program, including B. Nagaraju, Venkatesh Yadav, Veerayya Chari, and K. Rajasekhar, among others.