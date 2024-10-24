BJP Demands Arrest of Employer Following Minor Girl's Suicide Over Theft Allegation

Gadwal: A minor girl, Rajeshwari, who had consumed poison after being humiliated over a theft accusation, passed away on Thursday while undergoing treatment. The BJP is now demanding the immediate arrest of her employer, Bandla Rajasekhar Reddy, who they claim is responsible for driving the girl to suicide.

At a press conference held today at DK Bungalow in Gadwal, District Mahila Morcha President T. Krishna Veni expressed doubts about the delayed theft complaint. She noted that the theft occurred two months ago, but the complaint w ed only on the 11th, raising suspicions. The police called the minor girl to the station for questioning, during which she felt deeply humiliated and consumed poison, leading to her death.

The BJP is demanding that a murder charge be filed against Bandla Rajasekhar Reddy under the section for abetment of suicide. They questioned why, if the theft occurred at one location, the complaint was lodged at a different police station. BJP leaders are also questioning how the police accepted the complaint filed at Maldakal when the incident took place elsewhere.

There are growing suspicions about whether the theft really happened or if there are other underlying reasons. It is reported that several new details regarding the girl have come to light during her treatment. Allegedly, efforts are being made to appease the victim's family with compensation, but the BJP insists that such a grave crime cannot be resolved with compensation alone. They are demanding strict punishment for the accused.

The BJP has also called for the immediate arrest of Bandla Rajasekhar Reddy,who is reportedly absconding. The party urged the police to support the victim's family anc ensure justice is served.

The event was attended by State Mahila Morcha Vice President Padmavati, Councillor Rajaka Jayashree, Mahila Morcha leaders Bharathi, Venkatamma, Chandra Kala, Lakshmi, and others...