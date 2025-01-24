BJP Demands Revocation of Ethanol Factory Permission in Rajoli Mandal.

Gadwal : Jogulamba Gadwal BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy expressed solidarity with the ongoing relay hunger strike near the proposed ethanol factory site in Peddadhanwada outskirts, Rajoli Mandal, calling for the revocation of the factory’s permission.

Speaking at the event, Ramachandra Reddy accused the authorities and factory management of colluding and providing false information to secure approvals for the project.

He highlighted several violations in the approval process, stating:

Villages should not exist within a 10 km radius of the factory.

The site should not have roads nearby.

The land should not be suitable for agricultural purposes.

Resolutions from nearby village panchayats are mandatory.

He alleged that none of these criteria were followed, and the permission was obtained illegally. Reddy added that construction work on the factory has been underway for the past four months despite these violations. Assuring farmers of BJP’s unwavering support, he stated that the party would oppose the project and ensure justice is served.

He also mentioned that Palamuru BJP MP D.K. Aruna had already discussed the issue with government officials. Further, the BJP plans to bring this matter to the Chief Minister’s attention, seeking cancellation of the factory’s permission, similar to the cancellation of a similar project in Nirmal district. Reddy assured that the BJP would stand by the farmers until the issue is resolved.

Prominent leaders present at the event included senior leader Sanjeeva Reddy, Rajoli Mandal BJP President Shashi Kumar, E. Anjaneyulu, Lakshman Goud, S. Mallesh, B. Anji, Jangam Adivi Swamy, Jangam Vinod, Tirumalesh, Rajesh, Bheemanna, Devendra, Govardhan, Veeresh, and others.
















