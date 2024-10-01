BJP demands unconditional farm loan implementation

Hyderabad: BJP national vice president and Mahbunagar MP DK Aruna lashed at the State’s Congress-led government for cheating farmers in the name of a farm loan waiver.

Addressing the day-long “Rythu Hamila Sadhana Diksha” (protest demanding fulfilling assurances given to the farmers) at Indrapark on Monday, she said going back on its electoral promises, the Congress has imposed several conditions to extend farm loan waivers after coming to power. Similarly, it has not implemented the Rs 15,000 Rythu Bharsoa, and there is no sign of implementing other promises made to the farmers and tenant farmers. Also, guarantees were given to Golla Kurmas, unemployed youth, and other sections of the State.

Instead, “the HYDRA turned into a hydrogen bomb, demolishing the houses and subjecting the poor to untold pain and harships. Is that Congress has come to power to demolish houses?” she asked.

Malkajgiri MP and BJP national executive member Etala Rajender said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seems intoxicated with power. “It took six years for former CM K Chandrashekar Rao to face people’s wrath. But CM Revanth Reddy earned it within three months of coming to power,” he said. Terming the State High Court has responded to the woes of the people due to the highhandedness of the HYDRA and found fault with the agency.

He demanded the State government disclose its road map to implement its electoral promises. Besides, place the details of the farm loan waiver in the public domain. He said that the BJP would chase the State government until it fulfills its farm loan waiver as it promised during the elections and warned that Congress is sure to get washed away in the tears of the poor.

Chevella MP Konda Visweshwar Reddy, termed CM Revanth Reddy, is committing the same mistakes committed by former Chandrashekar Rao. In several constituencies, MLAs from BRS and Congress switch from one party to another, leaving people confused as to which party their MLA belongs to.

On Congress guarantees, he said it promised five guarantees in Karnataka, and people got five slaps. “In Telangana, it promised six guarantees, and people have got six slaps. As if this is not enough, it is mulling to promise seven guarantees in the ensuing elections,” he criticised.

Lost hope in both BRS and Congress, farmers in Telangana are reposing their faith in the BJP, and more than 10 lakh farmers enrolled in a party membership drive, he added.

BJP LP leader Eleti Maheshwar Reddy found fault with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for cheating farmers by limiting farm loan waiver to 22 lakh farmers against the promised coverage of 70 lakh farmers. Similarly, Congress has let down the farmers by going back on its Warangal Farmers Declaration announced, in the presence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, to spend Rs 81,000 crore annually on agriculture and the welfare of the farmers. “Has the CM forgotten his promises or is acting to not remember them?” he asked.

BJP Tamil Nadu and Karnataka States co-incharge Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy asked the State government to wake up and implement its assurances. He said that while the Centre is taking several measures for the farmer’s welfare, “The Congress governments in Karnataka and Telangana are facing allegations of scams.”

Medak MP Raghunandan Rao said KCR cheated many farmers for 10 years, due to which many of them committed suicide. KCR did not allow the Centre to implement crop insurance to help in case of crop loss.

“The Congress turned infamous within 10 months while it took 10 years for the BRS. Today Congress is adopting the same policy as BRS. CM Revanth unveiled a new drama in the name of Musi Beautification.”

Only the BJP can solve the problems of farmers in Telangana. Nizamabad Member of Parliament Dharmapuri Arvind said, “Farmers are the main reason the Congress party came to power. But, the party cheated farmers, women, youth, and NRIs by the demolition of poor people’s houses in the name of HYDRA.”

Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana said, “Congress promised to implement the farm loan waiver on December 9, Sonia Gandhi’s birthday. Then, announced a 100-day timeline, followed by August 15 to implement the scheme. The Congress promised to waive farm loans to the tune of Rs 42,000 crore. But, waived Rs 17,000 crore for which so far only Rs 13,000 crore deposited in farmers’ accounts.”