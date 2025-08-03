BJP Demands Urgent Installation of High-Mast Lights at Aija Bus Stand Junction

Gadwal: Led by BJP Aija Town President Kampati Bhagat Reddy, local leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a representation at the main road near the new bus stand, demanding the installation of high-mast street lights at the busy junction.

Speaking to the media, Bhagat Reddy criticized the Congress-led government for neglecting public infrastructure and ignoring key civic issues faced by residents, particularly in Jogulamba Gadwal district’s Aija Municipality. He highlighted the hardships faced by the public due to the absence of proper lighting at the new bus stand and main junction, which has become increasingly dangerous during night hours.

He recalled that in March 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, an existing iMAX light pole collapsed due to poor quality, fortunately causing no injuries. However, since then, no action has been taken to restore lighting at the crucial junction, leaving the area in darkness for over four years.

Multiple representations were made in the past:

To former Municipal Commissioners on September 28 and October 24, 2024

To the current Commissioner on June 2, 2025

And to the District Collector on March 13, 2025

Following the Collector’s intervention, 20 high-mast lights were sanctioned to Aija Municipality in May 2025. However, Bhagat Reddy alleged that these lights were selectively installed in areas favorable to Congress leaders, without any consultation with municipal officials or public representatives, ignoring more critical locations like the new bus stand junction.

He demanded immediate action from the Municipality Commissioner, the District Collector, and the State Government, urging them to prioritize the safety and convenience of the general public.

“If the government fails to respond and install the high-mast lights at the junction without delay, the BJP will take to the streets along with the public and organize massive protests,” warned Bhagat Reddy.

Present at the event were:

District Council Member Pradeep Kumar,

Aija Town Vice-President Lakshman Goud,

OBC Morcha District Committee Members Lakshmachari, Raghu, Veeresh, Venkatesh, and Shivayya among others.