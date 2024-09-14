BJP gives communal colour to Armed Struggle: CPI

Warangal: “The BJP is trying to project the Telangana SayudhaPoratam (Armed Struggle) as a fight between the Hindus and Muslims,” CPI Telangana State Assistant Secretary Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said. Addressing a gathering at Pochamma Maidan on Friday, he found fault with the BJP for misinterpreting the merger of Princely State of Hyderabad with the Indian Union for its political mileage. BJP is trying to show the merger as Telangana Liberation Day.

“On the other hand, the Congress Government declared September 17 as ‘PrajaPalanaDinotsavam’ which is ridiculous,” he added.

Rao demanded the Congress fulfill its promise of installing the statues of those who led the Armed Struggle besides adding their heroics to the academic syllabus. He recalled that the CPI took on the then Nizam Government which protected the feudal lords and Zamindaris who plundered the people’s assets.

“More than 4,500 people including the likes of Doddi Komuraiah, one of the peasant revolutionaries, lost their lives in the revolt against the Nizam,” he added. “CPI alone has the right to claim the credit for the Armed Struggle that ended the despotic rule of Nizam,” Rao said. CPI Warangal district secretary Mekala Ravi, Panjala Ramesh, Sheikh Bashumiya and Panasa Prasad were among others present.