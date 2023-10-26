  • Menu
BJP leader DK Aruna denies speculations on changing party

BJP National Vice President DK Aruna has strongly denied the news suggesting that she is planning to change her party affiliation.

BJP National Vice President DK Aruna has strongly denied the news suggesting that she is planning to change her party affiliation. In a press statement, Aruna clarified that she has no intention of joining the Congress party and accused Congress leaders of playing mind games by spreading such rumors.

She emphasized that she is fortunate to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and that the national leadership of the BJP recognises her contributions, as evidenced by her position as National Vice President.

Aruna also criticized the media for publishing articles without seeking her response. She questioned the authority of media organizations to decide her political future and expressed frustration with the spread of misinformation about her alleged move to join the Congress.

Aruna has warned that she will take legal action against media houses that publish defamatory news about her.

