BJP leaders bid adieu to Mandadi

Warangal: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and a host of leaders took part in the last journey of former MLA Mandadi Satyanarayana Reddy (87) here on Tuesday. It may be mentioned here that the octogenarian died on Sunday due to old age health problems.

Reddy actively participated in the first and second phases of Telangana movement.

Reddy who joined Jan Sangh in 1957 had worked in different capacities for the saffron party. He held the post of organising secretary of undivided Andhra Pradesh State for two decades, and also worked as the BJP AP State vice-president twice. He was the permanent invitee to Telangana State Executive.

BJP State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy, former MLAs N Indrasena Reddy, Marthineni Dharma Rao, Vannala Sriramulu, Kondeti Sridhar, Gunde Vijayarama Rao and Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma were among others who participated in the last rites of Mandadi Satyanarayana Reddy.