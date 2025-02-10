BJP Leaders Demand Immediate Traffic Solutions in Aija

Gadwal: Under the leadership of BJP Aija town president Kampati Bhagat Reddy, party leaders met with the newly appointed Sub-Inspector Srinivasa Rao at the Aija Town Police Station. They welcomed him with a shawl and floral garland, extending their best wishes for his new role.

During the meeting, the BJP leaders highlighted the growing traffic issues in Aija due to an increasing population in both the municipality and surrounding mandal areas. They urged the SI to immediately reopen the police control booth at the new Aija bus stand and ensure that traffic rules are strictly enforced.

Key Demands Raised by BJP Leaders:

Strict enforcement of traffic regulations to ensure road safety.

Public awareness programs on traffic rules and the dangers of overspeeding.

Installation of CCTV cameras at key locations and main junctions in Aija.

Monthly awareness sessions for auto drivers and private school bus drivers, conducted by the police department.

Taking strict action against those violating traffic laws, especially in unauthorized parking areas.

Speaking on behalf of the Aija town and mandal residents, the BJP leaders stressed the need for immediate action to improve traffic conditions and road safety.

Officials and Leaders Present:

The meeting was attended by Head Constable Srinivasachari, BJP town vice-president Lakshman Goud, OBC Morcha district executive members Veerayya Chari and Lakshmanachari, BJYM vice-president Lakshman Yadav, K. Rajasekhar, Vinod, and other party activists.