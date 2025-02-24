"BJP Leaders Demand Stronger Law and Order in Aiza, Submit Petition to Police".

Gadwal : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) town president of Aiza, Kampati Bhagat Reddy, along with party members, submitted a petition to Sub-Inspector Srinivasa Rao at the Aiza Police Station, demanding immediate action to restore law and order in the town and mandal headquarters.

The BJP leaders expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation, citing a recent brutal murder of a woman who was abducted in a car and later found with her throat slit. The incident, which occurred near the Aiza police station, only came to light much later, raising alarms over public safety.

Additionally, the leaders highlighted incidents of vandalism targeting flex banners set up for the Sri Sri Sri Tikka Veereshwara Swamy Mahotsavam. They reported that flex banners were torn down and went missing near the new bus stand. Despite bringing these matters to the attention of Sub-Inspector Srinivasa Rao and Circle Inspector Tata Babu, no significant action was taken, they alleged.

Citing recent security lapses in Hyderabad, the BJP leaders pointed out that despite tight surveillance at the Telangana Police Command Control Center, a fraudster managed to enter the premises three times and swindle Rs. 2.82 lakh from an innocent person, posing as a Task Force constable. Similarly, unknown individuals managed to enter the Telangana Secretariat four times under the pretense of being fake employees, indicating a severe statewide law-and-order failure.

"If such security breaches can happen at the state level, what about the safety of common people in smaller towns like Aiza?" questioned the BJP leaders.

They further criticized the local police for their inaction in identifying the vehicle and criminals involved in the woman's murder, despite the incident occurring near the police station. The continued vandalism of public property, the disappearance of banners, and violent crimes against women reflect a complete breakdown of security in Aiza, they said.

To ensure public safety, the BJP leaders demanded the immediate installation of CCTV cameras across key areas in Aiza, including major intersections and both entry points of the town. They warned that if the authorities fail to act, BJP members, along with local residents, would stage large-scale protests and demonstrations on the streets.

Several BJP leaders and activists, including Adi, Rajasekhar, Narasimhulu, Raghu, Bhimesh, and others, participated in the petition submission.