BJP Leaders Inspects Ryalampad Reservoir, Demands to completion of pending works

Gadwal : BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy, along with other district leaders, inspected the Ryalampadu Reservoir and pump house today. During the inspection, Reddy emphasized the need to complete the pending works of the Ryalampadu Reservoir, which has the capacity to hold 4 TMC of water and provide irrigation for two crops.





Reddy recalled the significant efforts of Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna, who achieved the Nettempadu project through a padayatra from Gadwal to Hyderabad. He stated that it was Aruna’s struggle that resulted in the Nettempadu Reservoir providing water to two lakh acres.



Highlighting the current neglect, Reddy pointed out that despite the Ryalampadu Reservoir's capacity to hold 4 TMC, it is currently limited to 1 TMC due to the negligence of the present administration. He mentioned that DK Aruna had completed 90% of the works, while the leaders in power for the past ten years have failed to complete the remaining 10%.



Reddy stressed that completing the remaining 10% of works would enable farmers to cultivate two crops. He urged for immediate repairs to the Ryalampadu Reservoir to hold 4 TMC of water and ensure water reaches the tail-end areas. He criticized the lack of maintenance on the canals since DK Aruna inaugurated the reservoir, calling for officials to wake up from their slumber, clear the thorny bushes in the canals, and ensure water supply to the tail-end regions.



Reddy demanded the completion of every package of the Nettempadu project, the lifting scheme at Gattu, and Package 99. He warned that if these demands are not met, the BJP would organize a massive padayatra and continue the struggle until the pending works of the reservoir are completed.



He noted that if the Ryalampadu Reservoir is filled to its 4 TMC capacity, three motors should be operational, but currently, only one motor is working. He highlighted that the agency changes the employees working at the motors every year, offering lower wages. He called for the cancellation of the agency and for the government to provide proper wages through direct employment.





The inspection and meeting were attended by Assembly Convener Ramanjaneyulu, Assembly candidate Baligera Shivareddy, senior BJP leaders Madhusudhanayya, Darur Kishtanna, Devadas, Anil, Marla Bidu Janardhan Reddy, Mallem Doddi Venkateshwara Reddy, Palavai Ramudu, Guduru Nagappa, Narasimha Shetty, Dabbileti Narasimha, Mohan Reddy, Omkar, and others.

