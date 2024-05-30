Live
- Raashii Khanna bats for closing the gender pay gap among film stars
- Tips for maintaining menstrual hygiene and preventing infections
- Azam Khan gets 10 years in jail, Rs 14 lakh fine in 2016 case
- S.Korea aims to send space satellite vehicle to Moon by 2032
- Can Kohli, Rohit help lift India Cup after 13 yrs?
- Racial quota: Nothing new, it's just a shame: ABD
- Chhota Rajan gets life term in Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty murder case
- Fire breaks out at police training centre in Delhi
- Puri tragedy: Odisha CM orders high-level probe, announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia
- T20 WC: Ponting predicts Bumrah to be tournament’s leading wicket-taker
Just In
BJP National Executive Members Eatala Rajender today called on Family Members of shehnai maestro ustad bismillah khan at his Residence in Varanasi
An insightful and informative conversation with Family of Shehnai Maestro Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan Ji, Eminent Hindustani Classical Artist from Varanasi, UP.
An insightful and informative conversation with Family of Shehnai Maestro Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan Ji, Eminent Hindustani Classical Artist from Varanasi, UP.
Today Last day of Election Campaign Shri Eatala Rajender along with BJP MLA Mudhol Constituency Shri Ramarao Patil Pawar, BJP Former State Spokesperson Telangana Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, & Dr Hyder Abbas Chand Member Uttar Pradesh Commission For Minorities pay Respectable Homage to Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan Sahab at His Residence Sarai Harha, Holy City Varanasi (U.P). Renowned for developing high yielding Shehnai Music Ustad Bismillah Khan His dedication and innovations in are truly transformational Shehnai.
Shri Eatala Rajendar said Bismillah Khan, popularly known as ‘Ustad’ was an Indian musician who played a pivotal role in bringing a reed musical instrument, shehnai, to the classical stage of Indian music. He was one of the greatest exponents of Indian classical music and the third classical musician to receive the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour of the country.