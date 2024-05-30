BJP National Executive Members Eatala Rajender today called on Family Members of shehnai maestro ustad bismillah khan at his Residence in Varanasi

An insightful and informative conversation with Family of Shehnai Maestro Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan Ji, Eminent Hindustani Classical Artist from Varanasi, UP.

Today Last day of Election Campaign Shri Eatala Rajender along with BJP MLA Mudhol Constituency Shri Ramarao Patil Pawar, BJP Former State Spokesperson Telangana Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, & Dr Hyder Abbas Chand Member Uttar Pradesh Commission For Minorities pay Respectable Homage to Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan Sahab at His Residence Sarai Harha, Holy City Varanasi (U.P). Renowned for developing high yielding Shehnai Music Ustad Bismillah Khan His dedication and innovations in are truly transformational Shehnai.

Shri Eatala Rajendar said Bismillah Khan, popularly known as ‘Ustad’ was an Indian musician who played a pivotal role in bringing a reed musical instrument, shehnai, to the classical stage of Indian music. He was one of the greatest exponents of Indian classical music and the third classical musician to receive the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour of the country.